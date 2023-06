Listen all this week to be a part of the Quiet Storm experience with Lenny Greene and performance by Kenny Latimore on Friday June 23rd at Hollywood LIVE. Be caller 10 at 1 888 550 9105 to win! Always MORE on our app and HOT 105 FM DOT COM. Sponsored by Radio Enterprises.





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 6/3/23-6/9/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Quiet Storm Experience Friday June 23rd at Hollywood LIVE. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)