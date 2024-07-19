Win tickets to the Orange Blossom Classic!

Battle of the Bands 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK: tickets to the Orange Blossom Classic, Labor Day Weekend, at The Hard Rock Stadium. Experience HBCU Pride as North Carolina Central University Eagles take on Alabama State University Hornets, Sunday September 1st.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/20/24-8/16/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Orange Blossom Classic on September 9th, 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

