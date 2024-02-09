Win tickets to Nomi Music Fest!

NoMi Music Fest 2024

LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to the NOMI Music Fest, with performances by Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Jekalyn Carr, Changing Faces and more! Hosted by the legendary Chubb Rock and Shelby Rushin. Saturday February 24th at Cagni Park.

Sponsored by City Of North Miami and Hot 105, Today’s R&B and Old School


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 2.10.24-2.16.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the NOMI Music Fest, with performances by Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Jekalyn Carr, Changing Faces and more on Saturday February 24th at Cagni Park. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)


Cox Media Group

