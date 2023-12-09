Win tickets to Monster Jam!

monster jam

Listen to win a family 4 pack of tickets to enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam® with your favorite monster trucks like, Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more on February 24th and 25th at Loan Depot Park! LISTEN TO WIN!

Buy Tickets, HERE!


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/9/23-12/22/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4 pack of tickets to Monster Jam® with your favorite monster trucks like, Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more on February 24th and 25th at Loan Depot Park! Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!