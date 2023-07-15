Win tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam

Listen all this week for your chance to experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You’ll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon® and more on August 12th and 13th at FLA Live Arena.

Always MORE on our app and HOT 105 FM DOT COM. Sponsored by Monster Jam.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE




NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/17/23-7/21/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Monster Jam August 12th and 13th 2023 at FLA Live Arena.. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

