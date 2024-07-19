Win tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 8AM, 11AM and 6PM: your family 4 pack of tickets to enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their monster trucks tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more, August 10th and 11th at Amarant Bank Arena.

Buy tickets, here!

Monster Jam 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/20/24-8/02/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4 pack of tickets to Monster Jam® on August 10th, 2024 at the Amerant Bank Arena! Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!