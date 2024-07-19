Win tickets to Monster Jam!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 8AM, 11AM and 6PM: your family 4 pack of tickets to enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their monster trucks tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more, August 10th and 11th at Amarant Bank Arena.

Buy tickets, here!

Monster Jam 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/20/24-8/02/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4 pack of tickets to Monster Jam® on August 10th, 2024 at the Amerant Bank Arena! Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

