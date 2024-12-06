Win tickets to The Millennium Tour!

Millennium Tour 2025

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, @ 1pm and 6pm to experience the Millennium Tour with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Rick Ross, Plies and more. Sunday April 13th @ Amerant Bank Arena. Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/7/24-12/20/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Millennium Tour on April 13, 2025 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

