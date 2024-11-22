Win tickets to The Millennium Tour!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to Win tickets to experience the Millennium Tour with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Rick Ross, Plies and more. Sunday April 13th @ Amerant Bank Arena. Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/23/24-11/24/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Millennium Tour on April 13, 2025 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group