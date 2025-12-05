Win tickets to Miami Comedy Festival 2026!

Miami Comedy Fest 2026

Listen all this week @ 8am, 2pm and 4pm to win your tickets to laugh out loud at the Miami Comedy Festival with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Bill Bellamy and Special K - January 17th@ The Hard Rock Live.HOT105plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/6/25-12/19/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Miami Comedy Festival 2026 on January 17th, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Retail value of: $158. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

