Win tickets to Miami Comedy Fest!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK tickets to Laugh Out Loud at The Miami Comedy Fest with Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Tony Roberts, Tommy Davidson and Tony Rock, January 18th @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Miami Comedy Fest 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/10/24-8/30/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Miami Comedy Fest with Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Tony Roberts, Tommy Davidson and Tony Rock, January 18th, 2024 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group