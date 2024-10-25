Win tickets to Luther Vandross’s “Never Too Much this” movie premeire!

Luther

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to win exclusive movie screening passes to A VOICE LIKE NO OTHER : Luther Vandross – Never Too Much this Wednesday, October 30th @ participating AMC theaters. The movie chronicles the life of our R&B Icon from childhood to worldwide fame. Exploring his collaborations, influences, and relationships with family, friends, and fans. Sponsored by Legacy Recordings.

MORE INFO: https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/luther-never-too-much-78215

TRAILER: https://luthervandross.com/watch-the-trailer-for-luther-vandross-documentary-luther-never-too-much-exclusive/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 10/26/24-10/29/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Luther Vandross – Never Too Much this Wednesday, October 30th 2024 @ participating AMC theaters. Retail value of: $30. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
