Win tickets to Lauderhill Live Comedy Show!

Lauderhill Comedy Show

Listen to win your tickets all this week @9, 10, 2, 6 to the Lauderhill LIVE Comedy Show @ The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 6th featuring Sheryl Underwood, Damon Williams, and Miami’s own Rayzor and Marvin Dixon as your host! Sponsored by The City of Lauderhill CRA.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/30/24-12/6/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Lauderhill Live Comedy Show on Friday, December 6th, 2024 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

