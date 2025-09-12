Win tickets to Lauderhill Live Comedy Show!

Lauderhill Live

Listen all this week at 8am, 10am, 2pm and 4pm to win your tickets to the Lauderhill Live Comedy Show featuring George Wallace, Myra J, and Just Nesh, hosted by Marvin Dixon! Saturday September 27th @ Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

*Must be 21 years or older.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 21+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 9/13/25-9/25/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Lauderhill Live Comedy Show featuring George Wallace, Myra J, and Just Nesh, hosted by Marvin Dixon on Saturday September 27th, 2025 @ Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

