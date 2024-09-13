Win tickets to Lauderhill Live Comedy Show!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to Win tickets to experience THE LAUDERHILL LIVE COMEDY FEST, with Bill Bellamy, Adele Givins and Kiana Dencie all hosted by Marvin Dixon, Saturday September 28th. Sponsored by the City of Lauderhill and the Lauderhill CRA!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 9/14/24-9/27/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Lauderhill Live Comedy Show on Saturday Sept 28th, 2024 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group