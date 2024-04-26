Win tickets to Lauderhill Live Comedy Fest!

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 11AM and 4PM: tickets to the Lauderhill Live Comedy Fest featuring Kym Whitley, Kim Fields, Kim Coles and Kim Wayans live. Sponsored by The City of Lauderhill and The Lauderhill CRA.

Lauderhill Live Comedy Fest 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/27/24-5/10/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Lauderhill Live Comedy Fest featuring Kym Whitley, Kim Fields, Kim Coles and Kim Wayans live. Sponsored by The City of Lauderhill and The Lauderhill CRA. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group