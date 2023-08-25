Win tickets to Keyshia Cole this Labor Day Weekend!

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole is coming back to the magic City Labor Day Weekend, Saturday September 2nd, Live inside “The Urban.” Listen to Win! Sponsored by Headliner Marketing Group!

PURCHASE TICKETS > www.HeadlinerEvents.com


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/28-9/1. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Keyshia Cole Saturday September 2nd 2023 at The Urban. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

