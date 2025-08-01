Win tickets to see Katt Williams at Hard Rock Live!

HRL

LISTEN all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see the legendary Katt Williams as he brings his Heaven on Earth Tour to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, November 22nd! Don’t miss your chance to see this unfiltered, comedy icon live on stage. Hot 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS.

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/2/25-8/3/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Katt Williams Heaven on Earth Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

