Win tickets to Kat Williams!

Kat Williams (Vince Bucci)

The legendary KATT WILLIAMS is back again with the 2023 and Me tour at the Watsco Center @ University of Miami on Saturday, August 26th. Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/29/23-8/25/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to KATT WILLIAMS at the Watsco Center @ University of Miami on Saturday, August 26th 2023. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

