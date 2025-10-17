Win tickets to Jamaican Jerk Fest 2025!

Jerk fest 2025

Listen to win your tickets to the 23rd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Happening Sunday, Nov. 9th, at Miramar Regional Park.

Enjoy culinary delights from top Jamaican and Caribbean chefs and food vendors showcasing authentic jerk cuisine, featuring live gospel, reggae, dancehall performances and more! Sponsored by Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 10.18.2025 through 11.07.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Sunday, November 9th, 2025 at Miramar Regional Park. Retail value: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

