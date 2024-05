Listen to win access for you and a friend to HOT LIVE with a performance by TANK at the HOT105 Penthouse Studio on Tuesday May 28th at 6pm hosted by THE SHOW, Big Lip & Shelby. Sponsored by R&B Money and Tank! Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience this HOT LIVE.

Also you have a chance to win by registering below! (Register Here!)

HOT LIVE W/ TANK 5.28.24

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 or register on the HOT05 app between 5/22/24- 5/27/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Tank on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 at the HOT105 Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)