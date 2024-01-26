Win tickets to HOT LIVE: R&B Kickback Tour Edition with Ginuwine!

Hot Live with Ginuwine 2024

LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to HOT LIVE: R&B Kickback Tour Edition with Ginuwine, Thursday February 8th, in our Hot 105 Penthouse Performance Studio, hosted by “The Show” with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin!

Presented by Yung Fly Entertainment.

Hot Live Ginuwine


Register to Win:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 or register on the HOT105 free app between 1/27/24- 2/8/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to HOT LIVE: R&B Kickback Tour Edition with Ginuwine on Thursday February 8th, at the Hot 105 Penthouse Performance Studio. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
