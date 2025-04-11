Win tickets to Hollywood Live and R&B Vibes hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin!

Day Party

Listen everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 2pm and 5pm to win tickets to Hollywood Live and R&B Vibes hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin @Afro Lounge starting, Saturday May 3rd Downtown Hollywood. Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood powered by Delo Promotions. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS to Hollywood Live and R&B Vibes!

Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood powered by Delo Promotions!

Vibe Party

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT105 app between 4/12/25-5/2/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Hollywood Live and R&B Vibes hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin at Afro Lounge Saturday May 3rd, 2025 in Hollywood. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

