Listen to win tickets to the Grownist and Sexiest NYE Platinum Party, Sunday December 31st at Kelsey’s Lounge, hosted by Lenny Green and Marc Young with music by Dj DP!

Purchase tickets, Here!

Kelsey's Lounge NYE 2023

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 12.23.23-12.29.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Grownist and Sexiest NYE Platinum Party, Sunday December 31st, 2023 at Kelsey’s Lounge, hosted by Lenny Green and Marc Young with music by DJ DP. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

Cox Media Group