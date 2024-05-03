Win tickets to Grown Folks Night Out!

Grown Folks Night Out Mother's Day

Listen this weekend to win your Mother’s Day 4 pack of tickets to Grown Folks Night Out, Saturday May 11th @ Miami Jai Alai. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience this Mother’s Day spectacular. Sponsored by Chico the Leo & Supa Terry T.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/4/24-5/5/24. Odds vary. Prize: 4-pack of tickets to Grown Folks Night Out on Saturday May 11th, 2024 @ Miami Jai Alai. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

