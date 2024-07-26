Win tickets to Grown Folks Night Out!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK: tickets to Grown Folks Night Out Sunday September 1st with Gerald Alston and The Manhattans live! Sponsored by Chico The Leo and Super Terry T!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/28/24-7/28/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Grown Folks Night Out on September 1st, 2024 @ Miami Jai Alai. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group