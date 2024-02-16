Win tickets to Grown Folks Night Out Super Terry T Birthday Bash Edition!

LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to Grown Folks Night Out Birthday Bash Edition celebrating Super Terry T. Saturday March 2nd @ Miami Jai Alai with Nathaniel Kimble performing live!

Grown Folks Night Out 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 2.11.24-2.23.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair tickets to Grown Folks Night Out Birthday Bash Edition celebrating Super Terry T on Saturday March 2nd @Miami Jai Alai. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

Cox Media Group