Win tickets to FunkFest Orlando!

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 11AM and 4PM: tickets to FunkFest Orlando with Charlie Wilson, Erykah Badu, Faith Evans, October London, Juvenile, 112, Total and more, June 14th and 15th.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/11/24-6/7/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of 2-day tickets tickets to FunkFest Orlando on June 14th and 15th, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

