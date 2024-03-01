Win tickets to The Fair!

The Fair 2024

Listen all this week to win your tickets to The Fair, celebrating 72 years of tradition and family fun! Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience this out-of-this-world adventure at the 2024 Youth Fair! ALWAYS More on our Hot 105 app or at hot105fm.com.

The Fair 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/2/24-3/22/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4-pack of tickets and 2 unlimited ride passes to The Fair in Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!