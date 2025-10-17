Win tickets to experience Will Downing LIVE!

Listen all this week at 9PM to the legendary Quiet Storm with Lenny Green for your daily keyword! Enter it below or on the free HOT 105 app for your chance to experience the unforgettable voice of Will Downing live in concert at The Parker on November 8!

With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years and 21 acclaimed albums, Will Downing has touched hearts around the world with soulful classics like “I Go Crazy,” “Wishing On A Star,” and “I Try,” as well as original hits including “A Million Ways” and the unforgettable duet “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.” Don’t miss an evening of smooth vocals, lush arrangements, and timeless soul. Will Downing live, November 8! Tickets available now at ParkerPlayhouse.com.

Enter the keyword below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 10/18/25-10/23/25 and then enter the keyword on the HOT105 app. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Will Downing at The Parker on November 8th, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group