Win tickets to experience Lovers and Friends: Concert on the Lawn for Valentine’s Day!

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK @ 7AM, 12PM and 5PM to win your tickets to the LOVERS and FRIENDS concert experience featuring Freddie Jackson, Howard Hewett and Meli’sa Morgan on Saturday Feb 14th at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater.

Sponsored by 2 Xtreme Marketing and Promotions.

Lovers and Concert 2026

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 1/31/26-2/13/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to LOVERS and FRIENDS concert experience featuring Freddie Jackson, Howard Hewett, Melisa Morgan on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

