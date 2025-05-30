Win tickets to experience Gospel Fest Miami Weekend 2025!

Gospel Fest Miami 2025

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app Sunday @ 10AM and 12PM to win your tickets to Gospel Fest Miami Weekend 2025! Friday, June 20th - June 22nd at the Adrienne Arsht Center with performances by Michelle Williams, Tye Tribbett, Gia Wyre and more!

Sponsored by Adrienne Arsht Center. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 on 6/1/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 3-day Gospel Fest Miami 2025 at the Adrienne Arsht Center on June 20 – 22, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

