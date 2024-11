LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to win your tickets to Winter Wonderland, South Florida’s Holiday Theme Park. November 16th thru January 7th @ Tropical Park. Sponsored by Loud and Live.

For more Info and to Buy Tickets: https://miamiwonderland.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 11/02/24- 11/08/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park in Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)