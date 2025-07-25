Win Tickets to experience Brandy & Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour!

LISTEN this week to win FREE TICKETS in the 1pm, 3pm & 6pm hours to THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Muni Long, December 13 at Kaseya Center! Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7.26.2025 through 8.8.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Muni Long, December 13, 2025 at Kaseya Center. Retail value: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

