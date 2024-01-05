Win tickets to Embrace Girls Valentine Experience: Quiet Storm Edition with Lenny Green!

Embrace Girls Valentine Experience 2024

Listen to win access to an intimate LIVE VALENTINE EDITION of the Quiet Storm with Lenny Green featuring the DENNIS EDWARDS TEMPTATIONS REVIEW up close and personal on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11th at The Casino at Dania Beach to benefit the EMBRACE GIRLS FOUNDATION. Register below, to win the Grand Prize Experience, which includes (2) VIP tickets, chauffeur ride to show, and dinner for two!

Sponsored by Interiors by Steven G.

Purchase tickets, Here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 1.06.24-1.12.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the VALENTINE EDITION of the Quiet Storm with Lenny Green featuring the DENNIS EDWARDS TEMPTATIONS REVIEW on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11th at The Casino at Dania Beach in Dania Beach, Florida. To win grand prize experience, register on HOT105 app between 1.06.24-1.12.24. Grand Prize: (2) VIP tickets to VALENTINE EDITION of the Quiet Storm with Lenny Green featuring the DENNIS EDWARDS TEMPTATIONS REVIEW on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11th at The Casino at Dania Beach in Dania Beach, Florida, chauffeur ride to show, and dinner for two. Approx. retail value: $200. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

