Win tickets to Disney On Ice!

Disney On Ice Presents Magic In The Stars September 7-10th at the Watsco Center @ University of Miami. See your favorite Disney friends from Encanto, Frozen 2, Moana, Princess and the Frog, Aladdin and more live in an all-new show! LISTEN TO WIN! Sponsored by Disney On Ice.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/12-8/25. Odds vary. Prize: (4) tickets to Disney On Ice Presents Magic In The Stars September 7-10th at the Watsco Center @ University of Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group