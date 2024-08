LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK a family 4 pack of tickets to the all-new Disney on Ice, September 5-8th at the Watsco Center to experience your favorite characters from Frozen 2, Wish, Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Moana.

Disney on Ice 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+.To enter, listen to HOT 105 8.10.24 through 8.23.24. Prize: (1) family 4 pack of tickets to the all-new Disney on Ice, September 5-8th, 2024 at the Watsco Center. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)