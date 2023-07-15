Win tickets to Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic!

OBC 2023

Get ready for Miami’s biggest HBCU reunion weekend. Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd, Hard Rock Stadium. The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic featuring Florida A&M vs Jackson State University.

Always MORE on our app and HOT 105 FM DOT COM. Presented by Ready Life.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/15/23-8/11/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic September 3rd @ Hard rock Stadium. Retail value of: $120. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!