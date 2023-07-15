Win tickets to Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic!

Get ready for Miami’s biggest HBCU reunion weekend. Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd, Hard Rock Stadium. The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic featuring Florida A&M vs Jackson State University.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/15/23-8/11/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic September 3rd @ Hard rock Stadium. Retail value of: $120. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

