Win tickets to Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Arsht Center with Free Gospel Sundays!

Free Gospel Sundays 2023

Listen to win tickets to celebrate the holidays at the Arsht Center with Free Gospel Sundays! The legendary Blind Boys of Alabama are bringing their Christmas Show and Grammy-winning hits to Miami on December 17th at 5PM. Sponsored by the Arsht Center.

Purchase tickets, Here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 12.9.23-12.15.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to celebrate the holiday season at the Arsht Center with Free Gospel Sundays on Sunday December 17th, 2023. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

