Win tickets to The Art of Music Festival!

Art of Music

Listen to win your tickets all weekend long to The Art of Music Festival with Third World, Maxi Priest, Allison Hinds and more @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater. Sponsored Extatic Sounds. Hot 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/3/25-5/4/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Art of Music Festival with Third World, Maxi Priest, Allison Hinds and more @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater on May 11th, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!