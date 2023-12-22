Win tickets to An Evening of Love featuring Musiq Soulchild, Mario, Donell Jones and more!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to experience an Evening of Love with Musiq Soulchild, Mario, Donnell Jones, Mario Winans and more, Friday February 2nd at the Kaseya Center. Be caller #10 at 888-550-9105 to enjoy this experience! ALWAYS More on our Hot 105 app or at hot105fm.com.

Sponsored by CMN!

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/23/23-1/26/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Evening of Love with Musiq Soulchild, Mario, Donell Jones, Mario Winans and more, Friday February 2nd, 2024 at the Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

