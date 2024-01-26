LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, February 2nd-3rd at the Adrienne Arsht Center to experience breathtaking choreography and the remarkable technique of the Ailey dancers!
Sponsored by The Adrienne Arsht Center.
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 1/27/24-2/2/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Miami, FL on February 2nd-3rd, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
©2021 Cox Media Group