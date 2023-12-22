Win tickets to Afro Carib Fest!

Listen to win tickets to the Afro Carib Fest, Saturday February 17th @ Miramar Regional Park featuring your favorite Reggae, Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Kompa artists like, Nadine Sutherland, Kabaka Pyramid and more performing live! Be caller #10 at 888-550-9105 to enjoy this multi-cultural experience!

Presented by the City of Miramar.

But tickets, here!

Afro Carib 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to HOT105 between 12.23.22 through 1.5.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) Pair of tickets to the Afro Carib Fest on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

