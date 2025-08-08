Win tickets to 7VIBE Anniversary Party: Get in Line Edition hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin!

Vibe Party

LISTEN all this week in the 8am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 6pm hours to win YOUR TICKETS to 7VIBE Anniversary Party, Ultimate Day Party: Get in Line Edition! August 31 from 2pm to 8pm at Amsterdam Hallandale hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin. Music by DJ Sco and DJ DP! Be caller 10 @ 888-550-9105 to win your way in.

Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood.

Register to win tickets below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT105 app between 8/9/25-8/29/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets 7VIBE Anniversary Party, Ultimate Day Party, Get In Line Edition. August 31, 2025 at Amsterdam Hallandale. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

