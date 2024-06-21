Win tickets to “6 Vibe” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party with “The Show!”

The Vibe Day Party 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK, your tickets to “6 VIIBE,” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party celebrating 6 years of “The Show” with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin. Be a part of this ALL-white affair, Sunday July 21st @ Club Amsterdam! Plus, you’re automatically qualified to win a 4-day cruise, 65 inch TV, or a $200 gift card,** winners must be present to win**!

Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood and Delo Promotions.

The Vibe Day Party 2024

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT105 app between 6/22/24-7/19/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to “6 VIIBE,” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party with The Show featuring Big Lip and Shelby Rushin on Sunday, July 21st 2024 at Amsterdam. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

