Win tickets to the 4th Annual Teach to Fish Business Summit!

Listen all this week @ 8am, 10am, 2pm and 4pm to win your tickets to the 4th Annual Teach to Fish Business Summit October 12th through 14th with keynote speaker CEO of Red Lobster Damola Adamolekun. Sponsored by City of North Miami Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe and the North Miami CRA.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 10/4/25-10/10/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 4th Annual Teach to Fish Business Summit October 12th through 14th with keynote speaker CEO of Red Lobster Damola Adamolekun. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group