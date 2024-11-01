Win tickets to the 4th Annual Pompano Fall Fest!

Pompano Fall Fest 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to Win tickets to experience the 4th annual Pompano Fall Festival with Shirley Murdock, Adina Howard, Plies, Jeezy and more, Saturday November 30th at the Pompano Community Park. Sponsored by T Doggs Big Dream Charity and 2 Extreme Marketing and Promotions.

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/2/24-11/8/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 4th annual Pompano Fall Festival on Saturday, November 30th, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

    HOT News

