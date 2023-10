LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK TO WIN : Get ready for the 4th annual Beer B-Q Fest, November 11th in the City of Lauderhill’s Commercial, Arts & Entertainment District to see Sunshine Anderson, Lyfe Jennnings, Mr. Cheeks, Ronnie VOP, Sons of David and more! Listen to Win! Presented by Lauderhill CRA.

More more info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-beer-b-q-tickets-739680503297





Beer-B-Q









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 10/28/23- 11/4/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to 4th Annual Beer B-Q on Saturday Nov 11th 2023. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)