Win tickets to the 3rd Annual Pompano Fall Fest!

Pompano Fall Festival

LISTEN all this week to WIN a pair of tickets to experience the 3rd annual Pompano Fall Festival featuring Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, Kut Klose, Juvenile, JT Money and more, Saturday November 25th. Sponsored by T- Dogg’s Big Dreams Charity!

More more info: https://www.pompanofallfest.com/

Buy Tickets HERE!


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 9/16/23-11/24/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 3rd annual Pompano Fall Festival featuring Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, Kut Klose, Juvenile, JT Money and more, Saturday November 25th 2023. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

