Win tickets to The 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert!

Bossladi Productions Presents: The 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert! Starring Changing Faces, Meli’sa Morgan, Angela Winbush & Rose Royce Saturday July 8th at the Miramar Amphitheater Hosted by Shelby Rushin. LISTEN TO WIN!
FOR MORE INFO AND CAN PURCHASE TICKETS>HERE
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 6/12/23-6/16/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert! Starring Changing Faces, Meli’sa Morgan, Angela Winbush & Rose Royce Saturday July 8th at the Miramar Amphitheater. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)