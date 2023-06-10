Win tickets to The 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert!

W2W

Bossladi Productions Presents: The 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert! Starring Changing Faces, Meli’sa Morgan, Angela Winbush & Rose Royce Saturday July 8th at the Miramar Amphitheater Hosted by Shelby Rushin. LISTEN TO WIN!

FOR MORE INFO AND CAN PURCHASE TICKETS>HERE

W2W


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 6/12/23-6/16/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 2nd Annual Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Concert! Starring Changing Faces, Meli’sa Morgan, Angela Winbush & Rose Royce Saturday July 8th at the Miramar Amphitheater. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!