Win tickets to the 27th Annual Haitian Compas Festival!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 4pm to win your tickets to the 27th Annual Haitian Compas Festival. Saturday, May 17th at Bayfront Park with Kai, T-Vice, Fatima, Roody Roodboy and more. Sponsored by NOEL AND CECIBON PRODUCTIONS. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/28/25-5/2/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Haitian Compas Fest, Saturday May 17th, 2025 at Bayfront Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group